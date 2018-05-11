Share:

When I visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) the first word that comes out of my mouth is “wow”. It was wonderful experience to see how efficiently doctors and staff are dealing with the patients. We visited different sections of hospital and found every section duly equipped with state-of –the-art relevant technology.

It was an eye opener experience to meet and talk underprivileged cancer patient and their families. People belonging to different area of country came here in the hope of receiving free cancer treatment. Hats off to Mr. Imran Khan for building this exemplary cancer hospital where every patient is being treated with same facilities and doctors. Imran Khan has built this for the people of Pakistan, now it is our responsibility to support the cause with our Zakat and donation. I also pray for every cancer patient for early recovery and happy and successful life with their family.

BASHARAT HUSSAIN,

United Kingdom, May 5.