LAHORE - The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan will organise a special sitting in connection with 90th birth anniversary of its founding chairman Dr Majid Nizami at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk on Friday.

Majid Nizami number of quarterly Nawa-i-Adab will also be launched on occasion. Former Chief Justice of Federal Shariah Court Justice (r) Mianh Mehboob Ahmad will preside over the sitting. JI leader Dr Farid Paracha and Nawa-i-Waqt chief news editor Dilawar Chaudhry and editor of Qartas Jan Kashmiri will speak on occasion.