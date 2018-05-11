Share:

Islamabad - A Bahria University student from Balochistan was crushed under the wheels of a Public Service Vehicle near Haideri Chowk in the limits of Shalimar police station here on Thursday.

According to the police, Muhammad Hadi son of Hussain Buksh (19) of district Noshki, Balochistan and a BBA student of Bahria University, Islamabad campus was hit by a PSV bearing registration number LES-7456 (Toyota Hiace) of route 120. Hadi who was riding a motorbike died on the spot while the driver escaped from the scene immediately. The vehicle was shifted to Shalimar police station. The police have registered a case after shifting the dead body to PIMS.

Meanwhile, a police Head Constable, Bakht Hayat died at Industrial Area police station after he suffered heart attack. Earlier, he was rushed to the PIMS for medical treatment but could not recover. Furthermore, Ramana police have recovered dead body of one Muhammad Asim son of Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Dhok Kashmirian here. According to the police, the deceased was an addict and met a natural death.

On the other hand, Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three persons for extorting money from the vehicles, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, a team of Sabzi Mandi police station headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Basheer reached Sector I-10 and found some persons extorting money from the drivers of public transport vehicles of inter-city and intra-city routes. They have been identified as Shehzad, Nadeem and Muneer. The police also recovered extorted Rs. 8500 from them. They confessed to having extorted Rs. 150 from each vehicle after blocking road. Further investigation is underway.