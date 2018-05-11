Share:

KAMALIA - Unidentified thieves broke into a cellphone shop located on New Vegetable Market Road, Kamalia the other night and made off with a computer, cellphones and other valuables. Kamalia City police registered a case and started investigation.

On the other hand, the police, during investigation into a case no. 130/18, 34/201/302 of PPC, recovered a pistol from suspect Tahir which he had used in crime. Further investigation was underway.

The police also arrested a person namely Abdul Ghaffar from Mohallah Islampura, Kamalia for allegedly involved in the manufacturing and sale of fireworks. The police registered a case against him and launched investigation.