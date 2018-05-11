Share:

GUJRANWALA/ SHARAQPUR - Three persons including two women died in different incidents of suicide and road accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a girl committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue here at Talwandi Musa Khan. Iqra, 17, daughter of Ashraf quarrelled with her family members over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills. Her condition became critical and she was rushed to Gujranwala District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, a woman died and 16 others sustained injuries in collision between a bus and van on Sheikhupura Road. A bus carrying passengers was on the way to Sheikhupura. Near Majjo Chak, a speeding van collided with it. Resultantly, a woman died while 16 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

In Sharaqpur, a man died while three others sustained critical injuries in collision between two motorbikes on Lahore-Jaranwala Road near Sharaqpur Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

According to police and rescue sources, those who had sustained injuries in the accident including Waqeel Ahmed, 21, Razia Bibi, 40, Sadia, 8, and Akbar Ali, 45, were shifted to Sharaqpur THQ Hospital. The staff there referred Razia Bibi and Akbar Ali to General Hospital, Lahore where the latter died.