Share:

OKARA - Three persons were deprived of large amounts of cash at gunpoint in two different incidents of robbery here the other day. According to police sources, a man namely Safdar was on his way in a car after withdrawing Rs700,000 from a local bank at Kissanwala Bus Stop. Near Eastern Railway Level Crossing of Benazir Avenue, he was intercepted by three armed men who broke the car windowpane, snatched the money from Safdar and fled firing shots into the air. In other incident, Rizwan and Ijaz, employees of an ice cream factory were at Hameed Sweet shop on Okara-Faisalabad Highway to deliver ice cream.