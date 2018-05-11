Share:

SHIKARPUR - A woman was gunned down over a land issue at Haji Khuwasti Brohi Village, in the limits of Khanpur police station on Thursday.

According to police, Haleema (26), wife of Deedar Ali was gunned down by unknown few armed persons over an old dispute for a piece of land, however, armed persons managed to flee from the spot. Police shifted the body to Khanpur Taluka Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to her heirs. Neither an FIR was registered nor police have arrested killers till filling of the news.