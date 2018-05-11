Share:

LAHORE - Star-studded ZTBL won the Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2018 after beating spirited PCB XI by 46 runs in the final played at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.

ZTBL team, comprising top national and international women players, won the toss and decided to bat first. They punished the PCB XI bowlers at their will and pile up a huge total of 179-3 in 20 overs. Nain Abidi was more severe with bat as he slammed 13 fours in 65 balls and gathered unbeaten 85 runs. Her teammate Bismah Maroof assisted her well and hammered 39-ball 65 runs with the help of 8 boundaries. Ramin Shamim took 1 wicket 26.

Chasing the mammoth total of 180 runs, PCB XI could score 133-9 in 20 overs. Marina Iqbal batted with authority and struck 33 runs which included 3 fours and 1 six while her teammate Sana Taj contributed 20 runs but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team, which lost the final by 46 runs. Almas Akram (2-25), Sana Mir (2-24) and Diana Baig (2-35) were the wrecker-in-chief of PCB XI batting line up. Imtiaz Iqbal and Aley Haider officiated the match as field umpires while Athar Laiq was match referee and M Tariq Noor official scorer.

The winning side (ZTBL) earned Rs 100,000 while runners-up (PCB XI) got Rs 75,000. Rs 10,000 were handed over to player of the match Nain Abidi of ZTBL and Rs 15,000 to player of the tournament Javeria Rauf of PCB XI, who scored 220 runs with three fifties.

It is worth mentioning here that this tournament was a great opportunity for women players especially for the youngsters to exhibit their prowess at a higher level and cement their place in the national team after impressing the selectors with their brilliantly performance. It also shows the commitment of Pakistan Cricket Board towards the promotion of women cricket. The PCB XI also performed exceptionally throughout the tournament and finished as runners-up which is so far a good achieved of young team.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

ZTBL: 179-3 in 20 overs (Nain Abidi 85*, 13x4s, 65 balls, Bismah Maroof 65, 8x4s, 39 balls, Ramin Shamim 1-26)

PCB XI: 133-9 in 20 overs (Marina Iqbal 33, 3x4s, 1x6, 24 balls, Sana Taj 20, 4x4s, 12 balls, Almas Akram 2-25, Sana Mir 2-24, Diana Baig 2-35).