Hundreds of reforms were introduced into our worsening education sector around the country by writers, politicians, teachers, students and many more. Unfortunately, all failed to achieve a substantial improvement in abysmal education sector. As a result, the country is still considered an asthenic home to fight against poor learning outcomes.

It is to be acknowledged that all our neighbour countries, accelerating educational improvements in a short time, have got much better performance than us. However, their motive success is wholly motivation and inspiration to our lagging behind and failed government to reach in copacetic refinements.

In the light of these, it seems appropriate to put up an open question: what exactly has enabled them (developed countries) to raise their vision of rich learning outcomes and become global high performers?

To ameliorate the sufferings of dilapidated education sector and boost breakthrough, we have to familiarize the current processes toward an arch and foremost juncture by introducing various developed methods and giving a wide berth to cultural mythos in learning process including traditional teaching. Over and above that, structural development of educational institutions plays a vital role in the progress of opulent learning outgrowth.

Traditional teaching; a cultural myth:

There are many aspects of traditional teaching which are familiar to us. Traditional teaching is often portrayed as an emphasis on 'talk and chowk'. In other words, teachers enjoy eating up quite a lot of class time by using board and long explanations with a view to transmitting knowledge to the class with occasional questions from learners. The students are left with no question whether they have understood what they have been taught. What's worse, this task is even practiced in language classes where the students' participation must be more than teachers. Language learners undoubtedly need a number of things beyond listening to explanations. Amongst other things, gaining exposure to comprehensible samples of language and getting chance to play and communicate with the language themselves in relatively safe ways.

Favoritism; a must banned practice:

Favoritism is defined as favoring a person not because of the quality of their work but the status of their social apparatus. It is a prominent issue that we have become familiar with in our educational institutions. Performing favoritism in schools by educators, steers the students' career toward a great risk disabling all opportunities of being top achievers and successful. It, undoubtedly, brings the interest and inspiration of the visionary students to an end where they are denied the equal appreciation, attention and spur. To unlock the window of opportunities for the teachers and students, having a positive relationship between teachers and students is a sine qua non in order to win a thriving career. The students should be motivated and inspired by what they possess and must be provided the platform of without hesitation to perform at their best level.

How nepotism has torpedoed a rich learning payoff?

Nepotism is characterized as showing favoritism towards beloved ones by providing them special privileges, especially jobs. It, in school often endangers many careers where students' expectations from the teachers of being proficient is documented off target. As a result, students will not be satisfied with what they are gaining.

This practice is almost performed all over the country, above all, in Balochistan where teachers with a very low background of knowledge are qualified in school for teaching high classes. This not only distances students from the golden opportunities of being well-skilled but restrains the students being literate and matured which then becomes an increase in illiteracy.

Make a change, we should stop such absurd things such as nepotism happening in schools.

What bullying contributes to poor learning outcomes?

Bullying is when a group of individuals being more powerful in some ways, constantly and intentionally hurt to another group of people who are physically and emotionally weaker, and therefore feeble to respond and they loss the bravery of defending themselves.

Recent reports reveal that one in four children in Pakistan face bully during their academic life. As a result, whether they persuade their parents to get them transferred to another school or they quit their study. It leaves no question, bullying causes a great stress to the students who are bullied and plummets their academic performance. To put an end to bullying, teachers, parents and students should create a culture of acceptance and tolerance in schools. Only when students learn to respect and accept each other will bullying become reduced.

Enrollment of out-of-school children is a reform:

Reforming education sector has always been a colossal challenge for the government. Reason which restrains us from having a rapid growth in reforms is out-of-school children. It is traumatizing to learn that, in Pakistan, some 23 million children are deprived of education; the very fundamental right, due to the long-term negligence of responsible government, even though free universal education from ages 5 to 16 years is a constitutional right. The statistics on the vary issue in Balochistan is worse to show where 1.89 million innocent children have no accessibility to schools.

To make the issue approach to an end, expanding the primary and secondary sectors is the immediate need keeping the ratio in view. The funds, too, allocated on education sector must be fully utilized on urgent basis. It sounds disappointing that, the empty promises made by all political parties in their 2013 election manifestos to raise funding for education to about four per cent of GDP are all in vain. We are still spending only 2.4 percent odd on education which is causing a number of sufferings to all who lack an academic life.

It is a fact that, the state, in seeking to establish its own legitimacy, uses education as a tool for indoctrination.

In conclusion, current administration is rich in opportunity to undo all past wrongs done by colonial minds and differently take an approach to education sector.