Share:

LAHORE (PR) All Pakistan Workers Confederation has said that federal and provincial governments may announce far reaching economic and social reforms in their forthcoming annual budgets. It also called for adopting austerity measures in the country and develop national industries and agriculture and trade. It was also called upon the government to ensure safe and healthy working conditions to the workforce and raise dignity of work and ensuring the m decent work in conformity with ILO Conventions and raise productivity of the public sector entities by appointment of professional and honest management to raise their productivity and make them economically self-reliant alike the past. It was also demanded to the PM, the provincial chief ministers to raise the wages and pensions of the workers engaged in the public sector and government and private sector.