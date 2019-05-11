Share:

PESHAWAR - Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi on Friday said that Pak Army sees the sacrifices of Mehsud tribe for the sake of motherland with honour and determined to resolve all their problems on priority basis.

Talking to a 28-member delegation of tribal elders of Mehsud tribes during a visit to Barojantha area of North Waziristan, the IG FC said that all the available resources would be utilised to resolve the problems including drinking water and in health and education sectors being faced by tribal people, said a Press release of Provincial Information Department issued here.

He said that all out efforts had been being made to maintain peace and order in the tribal districts and today peace has been restored.

He hoped that the tribal people would play their role in maintaining peace and order in their respective areas and in development process.

Major Gen Azher Iqbal appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Mehsud tribes in war against terror and said that their sacrifices are being acknowledged and honoured by the whole nation.

On the occasion Brigadier Amjad Aziz briefed the IG FC regarding on-going development schemes in the area.

The IG expressed satisfaction over the development schemes and announced more projects of drinking water and in health and education sectors.