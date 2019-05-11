Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy wit­nessed surplus of 1.61 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the correspond­ing period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $507.907 million during July-February (2018-19) against exports of $487.471 million during July-February (2017-18), showing positive growth of 4.19 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On the other hand, the imports from Italy into the country during the period were recorded at $398.777 million against $380.080 million last year, showing positive growth of 4.91 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $109.130 million against $107.391 million during same period of last year, show­ing 1.61 percent growth.

The commodities that contributed positively growth in exports included rice exports of which grew from $15.093 million last year to $33.129 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 119.49 percent.

The exports of gents suits, ensembles and jackets also increased by 13.31 percent, from $9.710 million knitted or crocheted increased by 15.34 percent, from $6.392 million to $7.373 million.

The exports of bed and table linen, toilet and kitchen linen grew by 2.22 percent, from $104.573 million to $106.904 million while the exports of parts and acces­sories for motor vehicles increased by 11.60 percent, from $2.198 million last year to $2.453, the data re­vealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries wit­nessed an increase of 0.16 percent in eight months, from $19.486 billion to $19.454 billion, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, the commodities that contributed posi­tively growth in imports included parts of balloons, aircraft and spacecraft etc imports of which grew from US $2.425 million last year to US $15.393 million dur­ing the current fiscal year, showing increase of 534.76 percent. The imports of ferrous waste and scrap also increased by 54.98 percent, from $5.336 million to $8.270 million whereas the imports of aluminum waste and scrap increased by 43.93 percent, from $0.956 mil­lion to $1.376 million.

The imports of special transaction NES also increased by 45.60 percent, from $26.581 million to $38.703 mil­lion whereas the imports of machines, dishwashing and weight of all kinds increased by 34.11 percent, from $14.421 million to $19.341 million.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 4.85 percent, from $43.004 billion to $41.032 billion, ac­cording to the data.