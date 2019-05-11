Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government will allocate more funds for fisheries department.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Quetta on Saturday.

Jam Kamal said that the fisheries department can also contribute a lot to the financial resources of the province therefore, it is necessary to organize this department on modern lines.

He said that keeping in view the role fisheries department in development of province, it will be endorsed further.