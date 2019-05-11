Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 29th Convocation of M.A English, M.A Education, M.Ed, BS (Hons) English, BS (Hons) Computer Sciences, BS (Hons) Mathematics, BS (Hons) Psychology and BBA Hons courses was held at Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women, Pakistan Air Force Base, Nur Khan.

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage was the chief guest on the occasion while Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University, Islamabad presided over the convocation. Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association was also present at the occasion, according to a press release. Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, conferred degrees to 217 students of various courses.

The chief guest awarded trophy, medals and certificates to the position-holders in various disciplines.

“Quaid-e-Azam Trophy” for being the best student of the year was awarded to Miss Iqra Shaukat.

Earlier, Mrs. Ayesha Khurram, Principal Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women presented annual report of the college.

Established in 1984, Bilquis Postgraduate College for Women is not only one of the prestigious educational institutions of Pakistan Air Force but also a top-ranking education college in the country.

The college is offering different courses to the young women for empowering them to play an important role in the progress of the country.