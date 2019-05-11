Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have launched an inquiry against the pilot of a cab service for his alleged involvement in snatching a mobile phone from a passenger within limits of Police Station Morgah, official sources informed The Nation on Friday. Police also wrote a letter to the owner of the taxi cab company seeking details about the accused pilot for a prompt legal action against him, sources added.

Sources said a complainant Nauman Saeed tendered application with Police Station Morgah stating he booked a ride of Uber online and a pilot namely Daniel arrived at his house located at Askari 13 in a cab bearing registration number AAT-620 to pick him up.

He added he was travelling to Behria Town when he asked the driver to make a stopover near an eye hospital on GT Road as he wanted to buy water from a shop. He alleged he was stepping down from the cab when the driver snatched his cell phone and sped away car towards Rawat.

He appealed to the police to register a case against the accused and to recover his cell phone. Police had accepted the application and begun investigation.

ASI Malik Sabtain, who is investigating the case, confirmed the pilot of Uber cab service snatched mobile phone from a passenger and police launched inquiry against him. He said police have traced the accused through mobile data and carried out a raid to arrest him. However, the accused managed to escape after seeing police raiding party. He informed the accused had returned mobile phone to the applicant through a police officer posted at Police Station Westridge. He said he had written a letter to country director of Uber to get his data and First Information Report would also be registered against him.

