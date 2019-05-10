Share:

NEW YORK-Cardi B would never lie about having liposuction and has shut down trolls who have suggested she edits in her abs. Cardi B didn’t want to lie to her fans about having liposuction. The 26-year-old rapper - who gave birth to her daughter Kulture 10 months ago - recently opened up about undergoing surgery and admitted at her show in Memphis, Tennessee recently that she shouldn’t have been performing so soon after the cosmetic procedure.

Now she has explained why it was ‘’important’’ for her to reveal all about her cosmetic operation so they know it’s not as simple a ‘’process’’ as it looks. She told E! News: ‘’It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things.

‘’Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually like a very long process, recovery.

‘’It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.’’ The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker also shut down trolls who accused her of editing in her abs.

She insisted: ‘’No no no. I’ve always had abs and I’m a very skinny person so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, it’s like my bones are actually showing more.’’ Cardi recently compared have lip to giving birth.

She said: ‘’I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy.’ ‘’It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.’’

It can take one to two weeks to recover from liposuction, and patients are urged over the first five days to rest, drink fluids, keep on their compression garment, and to not shower or bathe.

They are also told to move every two hours to stop blood clots from forming, while reducing swelling and keeping fluids moving in the body.

Meanwhile, Cardi has also went under the knife to have her boobs redone after giving birth, and she joked her daughter - whom she has with husband Offset - has messed up her body.