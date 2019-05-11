Share:

KARACHI (PR): Careem and Unilever Pakistan have entered into a strategic partnership whereby Careem has agreed to provide an app based solution to Unilever for its logistics business. The digital solution provided by Careem will improve service levels and cost for Unilever by implementing new business models through innovative technologies. Key target areas the solution will focus on include the delivery of left over stock that can be transported through Careem, delivery of stock to remote locations, as well as urgent deliveries. Asad Haider Khan, General Manager Careem Pakistan, said on the occasion, “Careem wants to simplify and improve the lives of people in this region and providing safe, reliable and affordable freight solutions to consumers and businesses is a big part of that mission. We are excited to partner with Unilever to provide an on-demand freight solution, as a valued customer forCareem for Business’.

We look forward to a long term relationship as both businesses strive towards creating an efficient freight marketplace” The app will allow the transport requirements of partner organizations such as Unilever to be catered to through any available vendor faster and at a lower cost. This will also create the opportunity for corporate entities to use vendors that are currently not registered with them.