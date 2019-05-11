Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that the government is providing a conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business.

Presiding over a meeting of provincial working group for ease of doing business here at Civil Secretariat on Friday, he directed the relevant provincial departments to complete reforms for ease of doing business within deadline. The meeting reviewed implementation of reforms initiated in different departments.

The chief secretary said that there were vast investment and business opportunities in Punjab and reforms introduced in various departments were yielding positive results. He mentioned that digitization and use of information technology would enhance capability of departments besides improving public service delivery that would directly benefit people.

He said that steps taken by the Lesco for making easier obtaining an electricity connection were praiseworthy and other power distribution companies should also follow the same.

The representative of World Bank told the meeting that their team visited Lahore to review implementation of initiatives for ease of doing business and lauded the steps of the Punjab government, terming them `well-organized and exemplary’.

The secretary Planning and Development Department briefed participants that a number of reforms for ease of doing business had been completed in Punjab while work on others was under way. He said that an online system of fees payment would begin in Punjab soon, adding that obtaining permission for construction had been made easier. Similarly, registration of property in the province would be made online, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of finance and industries, Chairman PITB, DG LDA and officers concerned.