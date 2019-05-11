Share:

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said Chinese vice-president would visit Pakistan this month during which agreements related to agriculture would be finalised.

Speaking at an Iftar-dinner held in honour of Farmers Association of Pakistan (FAP), he said the Chinese vice president would visit from May 26 to 28. “We want to enhance private partnerships with China.”

Qureshi, who is also the chairman of FAP, said China imported 95,000 million tons of soya beans from America annually. If Pakistan supplied soya beans to China as per their needs then both the countries could benefit from it, he added.

He said FAP members recently paid an informative visit to China to chalk out ways for mutually enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Qureshi said it was time to introduce latest machinery, equipments and modern research in the field of agriculture.

Pakistan had a lot of potential in the field of fisheries and it could help China in that field, he said and added Pakistan had the potential to enhance bilateral relations with China in the field of tangible goods and textile accessories.

He said that Pakistan wanted to have an economic diplomacy with other countries and ministries of finance, commerce, industry and foreign affairs should work together in that regard.

He lauded FAP saying it could help the country in bringing revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture.