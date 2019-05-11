Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in interbank increased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 141.39 as compared to the last closing at Rs 141.38, SBP reported on Friday. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs142 and Rs 142.50. The SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 58 paisas after which it was traded at Rs158.76 as compared to the last closing at Rs 158.18.

The price of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.28, whereas the increase of 15 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 183.84 against Rs 183.69.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remain unchanged and were traded at Rs 38.49 and Rs 37.70, respectively.