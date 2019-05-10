Share:

LAHORE - SAFF senior vice president and Sindh Football Association (SFA) president Syed Khadim Ali Shah has said that is highly unfortunate that Ashfaque-led PFF is threatening the senior players, which is unacceptable.

Khadim said: “It has never been witnessed in the football history of Pakistan that the senior players are threatened in this way, which is unacceptable. How can you pressurise the senior players and try to make them a part of your politics? We record our protest on this.”

Khadim also argued that when Ashfaq and his allies know very well that they are not recognized by FIFA and cannot send a team in FIFA event, what is the logic of holding a camp in such a hot weather in Ramadan.

The football critics have said that that it is miserable that the players are not ready to join the camp announced by the PFF because of the fact that the PFF is not recognized by the international football authorities.

Many senior players on condition of anonymity have told that they know that Ashfaque-led PFF is not recognized by FIFA, hence that body cannot send national team in an event organized by FIFA.