LAHORE : Environment Protection Society of Ameer Uddin Medical College arranged Pakistan Environment Fiesta 2019, showcasing pictures and cards of more than 200 students of 60 educational institutions. Principal AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab was the chief guest. Dr Afsar Ali Bhatti was convener of the organizing committee comprising Qasid Ahmed Bajwa, Seemen Maqsood Khan, Zaboor Ahmed, Hammad Arif, Khizra Saeed, Namra Iftikhar, Meesam Shawaiz Khan, Sami Ullah, Osama Afzal, Abdul Wahab, Fatima Najeeb, Wajahat Abbass and Seemal Tahir. Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Prof Mohammad Tayyab appreciated the organizers for holding the event that encouraged healthy completion among medical students. He said that such events encourage students to showcase their hidden talent. Dr Afsar Ali Bhatti congratulated all the office-bearers of Environment Society for holding the event aimed at raising awareness about environment protection.