Share:

LAHORE (PR) Excellence Delivered (ExD) has signed an agreement with Paramount Distributors to implement SAP B1 solution. Paramount Distributors, one of the oldest firms in Pakistan, has trusted ExD to bring automation in their processes making them the first company to implement SAP B1 from pharma distribution sector. ExD being the only SAP Platinum Partner in Pakistan, under the terms of the agreement will leverage their expertise to develop an efficient technology that will streamline the former’s business operations. ExD is a force to be reckoned with in Pakistan’s IT services landscape. By offering quality solutions to customers through technology, outsourcing of non-core operations and optimization of business processes it has established itself as the market leader. Tariq Ahmad -CEO from Paramount Distributor and Mr.Wasil Amjad- COO representingExD were present at the signing ceremony along with their respective teams.