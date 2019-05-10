Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s star actor and host Fahad Mustufa scored a blistering century, as DHA Sports Club XI beat Moin Khan XI by eight wickets in a ceremonial match of 7th Corporate T20 Cup played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Thursday night.

Fahad was also involved in 193-run stand with Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Meher chasing a stiff target of 209. DHA Sports Club XI were rocked by off-spinner Faisal Qureshi as he took two quick wickets dismissing Saud Qasim and Fahad Sheikh, which put the opposition on back foot.

However, Fahad and Meher batted with great authority and finished the game with 11 balls to spare ending up with 210-2 in 18.1 overs. Fahad scored unbeaten 104 off 55 deliveries smashing seven huge sixes and also hit six fours while Meher scored a whirlwind 49-ball 86 smashing three sixes and eight fours.

Earlier, Moin Khan XI had amassed 208-3 in their allotted 20 overs. Junaid Ali Shah slammed 65-ball 127 studded with nine massive sixes and as many fours. Saud, Kamran Jillani and Mukhtar Ahmad took a wicket each.

Australia are not favourites for the tournament but are in much better shape than they were just a few months ago, having strung together eight wins in a row away against India and Pakistan. However, the final build-up, dominated by the return of Smith and Warner, has filled in all the blanks with the batting order, though bowling combinations are yet to be firmed.

They used three different opening partnerships in the three matches in Brisbane as well as other tweaks to the order. It remains likely that Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh are playing off for one position. “I think it’s just about giving everyone an opportunity at the top of the order to get some game time as much as anything,” Finch said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to mix and match and with the three games in the UK we might keep everyone guessing a bit, but the honest answer is, no, we don’t have a definitive answer on what that will look like at the moment. There are a lot of questions still to be answer but we are in a great place to do that.”

Finch was the only one to score a half-century opening the innings in the three matches with Warner not quite able to continue his serene progress from the IPL. Smith produced the two most significant innings of the week with his brace of unbeaten knocks.

“His [Smith] timing and class was back again,” Finch said. “It was like he hadn’t left. His drives down the ground on a really difficult wicket to time off the front foot was so impressive, just the amount of time he spent in the middle and how he went through the gears was very impressive.”

Smith was also active in offering advice to the captains, Finch in the first two matches and Alex Carey in the last one, with the team happy to lean on the experience of their former captain and Warner, the former vice-captain. “They are two of the best players in the world which is valuable to have at your disposal,” Finch said. “The boys have been brilliant. All the work off the field with the team has been great. It’s an interesting time, no doubt, when they are coming back in but still a great opportunity for everyone to learn off them as well. They have so much experience and what they bring to the group is really valuable.”