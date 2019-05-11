Share:

KHAIRPUR - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Sukkur has released four accused in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Raza Haider, on Friday.

According to the details, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Muhammad Bux Bhangwar conducted the hearing of case. The judge announced the verdict and directed to release four suspects including Waseem Barudi, Muhammad Abdullah, Hafiz Qasim and HafizRasheed, as they were not proved guilty in the murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P MPA Raza Hadier was killed in 2010 in Karachi.

The case was transferred to Sukkur due to security aimed and 4 accused were shifted to Sukkur central jail.