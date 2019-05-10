Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Police arrested a suspect for allegedly setting a 15-year-old girl on fire for rejecting a marriage proposal at Basti Miani in the limits of Bait Mir Hazar police here on Friday.

Sasi Mai, mother of the girl, told the police that she and other family members were asleep at home when her daughter’s shrieks woke them up. She said that her 15-year-old daughter Misbah Saeed had been caught in fire, adding that her neighbours rushed her daughter to hospital in a critical condition where she was being treated.

She alleged that accused Yusuf had been forcing them for marriage with Misbah.

On refusal, he along with an accomplice entered the house and set ablaze Misbah after sprinkling petrol on her. She said that the suspect’s purse had fallen in their house before he fled. The police arrested suspect Yusuf and launched investigation.

MEDIA’S ROLE UNDERSCORED

Media is an important pillar of state, and it plays an effective role in solving public problems.

This was stated by District Council chairman Sardar Umer Khan Gopang during an address to an oath-taking ceremony of media persons. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Pakistan Press Club.

Umer Khan stressed the need for positive journalism, saying “Journalism is a noble profession.” He added: “The establishment of a press club in the name of the state of Pakistan is a good sign.”