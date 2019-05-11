Share:

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Nafees Zakaria says the global economic gravity is shifting towards Asia where Pakistan enjoys a unique geo-strategic position to act as a natural regional economic hub and energy corridor.

He made these remarks while talking to Veteran Labour Party MP, Tony Lloyd, Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland, who called on him at the high commission in London.

Nafees Zakaria briefed the Shadow Secretary on the current developments in Pakistan and the prospects for investment and business opportunities for the United Kingdom to avail.

Both sides appreciated the pivotal role being played by the Pakistani Community in development of UK and strengthening of relations between the two countries.