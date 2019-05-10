Share:

ATTOCK-The Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps for the provision of health facilities to the people at their doorstep, and it has allocated Rs3 billion for health sector under Prime Minister Special Health Programme.

This was stated by Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Bukhari during an address to a press conference here on Friday.

On the occasion, MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, DHO Dr Mohsin Ashraf, and Dr Asif Niazi were also present.

Yawar Bukhari said: “As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a special health package has been introduced for eight districts of Punjab that include Attock, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Kasur, Lodhran, Jhang, Chiniot, and Mianwali.” He added that work on the package was in full swing. He said that most of the Basic Health Units were now working round the clock, adding that doctors had been inducted in all health units and the availability of medicines was being ensured.

He said that Mother and Child Health Care Hospital would be built in Attock at a cost of more than Rs3 billion, adding that DHQ Hospital was being extended through inclusion of 200 more beds. He said that a nursing school and a medical college would also be built in Attock.

He said that in Attock district health cards would be given to 400,000 people in a transparent manner, and adding that all the government employees would be given health cards irrespective of their grades.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz while giving briefing to journalists said that medicines worth Rs60 million had been provided to all the basic and rural health units. He added that the availability of anti-rabies vaccine in THQ Hospitals had been ensured.

He said: “To store medicines at proper temperature, a warehouse is under-construction. It is being built at a cost of Rs18 million.”

He said that after a long time two gynaecologists had been appointed at THQ Hospital Jand. Dr Sohail said that rules for the local purchase of medicines would be implemented in letter and spirit to provide relief to the patients. CEO Health said that all the medical equipment needed for DHQ Hospital and other health centres would be provided.