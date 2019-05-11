Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law & Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that PTI government has bowed down before the IMF, adding that the PTI government has achieved another milestone of U-turn.

In a statement issued on Friday, the adviser congratulated PTI for accepting the terms of IMF with joy and added that real face of PTI is exposed to the nation now.

“If PTI has to accept the terms of IMF then why this drama of delusion was staged in front of nation for nine months. How long will PTI continue to deceive nation?, he posed a question and added that nation has become well aware of the reality of PTI.

The adviser said that PTI in its election campaign has made tall claims of breaking the bowl of begging and announced not to seek assistance of IMF for any bailout package just to earn the goodwill of people of Pakistan. Pointing at Imran Khan , the provincial adviser said that you had beaten drums in public meetings that you will get the freedom for nation from IMF slavery though majority of nation was hundred percent sure that PTI government will seek assistance from IMF bowl.

“Imran Khan cannot run the affairs of country as he is not capable,” the adviser remarked. He said that prices of daily use commodities had sky rocketed, the petroleum products reached beyond the purchasing powers of masses.

He said that PPP was standing with people of Pakistan and continue to raise its voice against anti-people policies of PTI.