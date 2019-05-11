Share:

Lahore - Justice Muzammal Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court issued a notice to the Punjab government for its failure to implement the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Act.

The petition was filed by lung cancer patient Sheikh Noman Salahuddin.

His counsel submitted Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala are becoming most polluted cities in the world as industrial units are established in residential areas and Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has failed to take action against the industrial units.

He court issued notices and directed all the interconnected petitions to be fixed before the Justice Jawad Hassan Hassan after seeking appropriate order from the chief Lahore High Court justice.