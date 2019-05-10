Share:

DUBAI - Former Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Gunawardene was provisionally suspended with immediate effect on Friday after being charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council.

The charges relate to the United Arab Emirates’ T10 League held in December 2017. The 41-year-old has been charged with two counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) anti-corruption code, including “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant” to fix a match.

Gunawardene, who played six tests and 61 one-day internationals (ODI) between 1998 and 2006, was also suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket as the head coach of the country’s Emerging Team.