Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has released a video on Saturday, confirming his departure from the club at the end of the current season.

The 29-year-old joined United from Athletic Club Bilbao in the summer of 2014 and has made 189 appearances, as well as being named the club's Player of the Year for the 2016-17 campaign.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of June, it is thought he will now join Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.

In his video message posted on social media, Herrera said there was "red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here."

"A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything. I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history," he said.

"Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn't help from the grass, I understood what this club means."

"I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honor," continued Herrera.

Herrera is the first of an expected summer clear-out at the club with veteran defender Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata also leaving after their contracts have not been extended.

The English press are currently speculating that Mata is in talks with a possible move to FC Barcelona.