ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday turned down a petition challenging appointment of Asghar Haider as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and after hearing arguments of all the parties, he dismissed the same by terming it as non-maintainable. The court observed that the petitioner is not an aggrieved party in this case and therefore, dismissed his petition.During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar appeared on behalf of the Ministry of Law and Justice while special prosecutor NAB Jehanzeb Bharwana represented anti-graft body and Syed Husnain Kazmi represented NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider.Raja Muhammad Umair Khan Advocate moved the court through his counsel Muhammad Shahid Kamal Khan Advocate and cited Chairman NAB, secretary establishment division, secretary law, secretary finance and NAB prosecutor general Syed Asghar Haider as respondents.The petitioner stated in the petition that he came to know that the respondents have violated the law of land by favouring Syed Asghar by appointing him prosecutor general NAB in disregard of not only the provisions of law but also the constitution

of Pakistan.He argued that Haider had retired as judge of Lahore High Court on 8-10-2009 and under Article 207 sub-article (3), it is provided that a person who has held office as a permanent judge, retired judge of the high court; (a) of the Supreme Court, shall not plead or act in any court or before any authority in Pakistan; (b) of a high court, shall not plead or act in any court or before any authority