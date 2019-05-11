Share:

Islamabad-A high-level inquiry has been ordered against the officials of Police Station Secretariat and security division after a security breach at the Diplomatic Enclave last week, Sources told The Nation on Friday. They said that a security guard of a private security firm after entering the heavily guarded Diplomatic Enclave also attempted to enter the premises of Embassy of the United States. They said the security guard was not deployed at any embassy for security purpose.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) VVIP Security Waqar Chohan and Superintendent of Police (SP) City Saad Aziz jointly launched the inquiry into the incident, sources said.

They said that the security breach had put a huge question mark on the stringent security measures in the Diplomatic Enclave claimed by the authorities.

However, the US Embassy denied happening of any such incident on the premises or around the embassy.

According to sources, despite the claims of robust security arrangements at the Diplomatic Enclave, a security guard namely Zahid Ahmed of a private company “Phoenix” breached security of the Diplomatic Enclave at 2:30 pm on May 6 and managed to reach near the US Embassy, putting the entire security on high alert.

Islamabad police took the security guard into custody and brought him to Gate Number 2, from where the cops phoned the family members of the detainee. Later on, the security guard was shifted to Police Station Secretariat. The guard appeared to be in a delirious condition due to gastric troubles, but he was not shifted to hospital for medical treatment, they said. “In the police station, the guard was detained for more than 7 hours that too without giving any food to eat or calling a doctor for necessary treatment,” sources said.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Dawood Sabir, who was duty officer, when contacted confirmed the incident. He said Zahid Ahmed was trying to enter the premises of the US Embassy when he was caught and handed over to police. He said it was yet to ascertain as to how the security guard reached the US Embassy by breaching so many security layers. The official said the brother, daughter, and supervisor of Phoenix Security Company were summoned to the police station who had submitted their affidavits in favor of Zahid. He said Zahid was released with permission of SHO Police Station Secretariat at 11:30 pm on May 6, 2019. He said before letting the guard go home, he also made bound his brother against a surety bond of Rs50,000 to produce him before investigators whenever it needed.

Richard Snelsire, the spokesman to the US Embassy in Islamabad, however, when contacted for his comments, denied that any person tried to enter the US Embassy.

He also rejected the claim of Islamabad police that the embassy’s security had caught a security guard and handed over to police. “Well, we are not authorized officially to catch any person from Diplomatic Enclave or around the embassy. For this, police have been deputed,” he said.

In a background interview with The Nation on May 7, AIG VVIP Security Waqar Chohan had expressed his unawareness about the occurrence of such incident in the Diplomatic Enclave.

He said he would probe the matter and would get back to this correspondent. Later on, AIG neither responded phone calls nor replied to messages sent by this correspondent on his cell number/social media app Whatsapp. SP City Saad Aziz did not attend his cell phone when he was contacted.