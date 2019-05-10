Share:

Turbat is one of the most famous cities of Balochistan. Recently Turbat’s Infrastructure underwent massive development, on a great scale for that matter. There exists a civil hospital but sadly, the doctors in the hospital do not show honesty in their work.

As recently, a woman’s right eye was operate. Owing to negligence, her left eye, on the other hand was banned due to the irresponsible authorities. The woman’s left eye as well got affected which was a reason that she could not go home.

After almost two hours, the authorities realized that they had banded the wrong eye. How shocking is it when we witness such incidents from the doctors! Therefore, I ask the higher authorities to look forward to it and have visited in civil hospital Turbat to ensure their right functioning.

SAIMA HAYAT,

Turbat, April 19.