KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has termed the increase in water tariff an anti-people decision; demanding the Sindh government to withdraw the decision immediately.

In a statement issued here on Friday, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the increase in water tariff by 9 percent; adding that the Sindh government instead of supplying water to the masses is taking interest raising the water tariff; which is an unjustified act by the provincial government.

Hafiz Naeem said the delay in completion of K-4 (greater water supply project) is increasing the estimated cost of the said project; adding that the past and present governments are equally responsible for this.

“Most of the areas are still deprived of water supply during the sacred month of Ramadan; the provincial minister for local government Saeed Ghani instead of increase in water tariff ; making arrangements to ensure smooth supply of water”, Hafiz Naeem added.

Hafiz Naeem said that the water board officials with the nexus of tanker mafia are allegedly involve in selling water to the people at very high rates in water scarcity areas; demanding the government to ensure water supply from designated lines in all areas of the metropolis.