LODHRAN-Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) recently selected seven students from four government schools of Lodhran to participate scrabble at national level.

The students had participated in two events namely 5th Inter-School Scrabble Championship - Young Masterminds Lahore 2019 and Scrabble Open Championship.

Sania Shakoor, playing in Category D at Young Masterminds Lahore, held at Aitchison College Lahore, topped the category, comprising 137 students, by scoring 1159 marks. She had been awarded a certificate and a trophy in recognition of her incredible performance.

The Aitchison College Lahore, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Beaconhouse School, and Pak Turk International School to name a few were schools that participated in competition, and the students from Lodhran defeated them in all contests.

Lodhran deputy commissioner distributed shields and certificates - originally issued by the World Time Scrabble Club - to the young talented girls to appreciate the summit of their success. On the occasion, Tareen Education Foundation announced cash prizes worth Rs10,000 which were distributed by CEO TEF Akbar Khan to appreciate the effort of students.

It was a moment of real pride for students, parents, and the deputy commissioner himself. He hopes that this hard work would bring a good name to Lodhran.