Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced plans to form a lunar calendar by 15th of Ramazan and launching of an application for the sighting of the moon.

He addressed a presser, and asserted that technological means must be utilized for improving the state’s economy.

He disclosed that the moon would be observed on the website, and the appropriate course of action would be taken by Ramazan 15.

Regarding political situation in the country, he said political careers of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari are over, and urged the opposition to improve its behaviour.

“The opposition is responsible for the current economic crisis,” he said, adding that a deal would be struck between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He maintained that there is no emergency condition in the country and after five years, economy and other affairs would be in much better state.

“Such fluctuation in the economy is the norm,” he said.

“If anyone likes it or not, the prime minister is Imran Khan. There is no conflict with Sindh government, the PML-N and Fazul Rahman; [however] all they say is NRO and we say is don’t cry.”

He stated that the opposition wanted no trial cases against them, but not a single rupee will be left [unrecovered].