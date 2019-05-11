Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah brushing aside the impression of reshuffle in the provincial cabinet has said that his cabinet is still incomplete and it might be reshuffled when it completed.

He was talking to media on Friday just after performing inauguration ceremony of Pediatric Complex here at Indus Hospital. He was accompanied by his Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab.

To a question, the CM said that there was no proposal to reshuffle the cabinet. “My cabinet is still incomplete; therefore, reshuffle is out of question, however it can be reshuffled when more ministers are inducted to complete the cabinet,” he said. Replying to another question about Governor Sindh’s statement regarding division of Sindh, Shah said it was an unreasonable statement and he shouldn’t have spoken about it.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said: “I have not received the order of the Supreme Court in which removal of encroachment has been entrusted to me. I have read the tickers on news channel, let the order come in then I’ll be in a position to comment on it,” he said.

The chief minister said that Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) had been given clear directive to further improve cleanliness and sweeping work in South and East districts. “I am also not satisfied with the sweeping work in Malir, therefore the contracting firms have been issued notices,” he said.

Talking about price hike of fruits, vegetables and other eatable, the chief minister said that he had activated his divisional administration. The commissioners, deputy commissioners and their other offers were on the roads for checking quality of eatables and to enforce price control. “Commissioner has collected Rs6 million fine from the shopkeepers, stall owners for resorting to artificial price hike,” he said. He added that prices have gone up due to various other reasons, policies and inefficiencies on which he said he would talk at an appropriate time.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pediatric Complex, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said: “Indus Hospital has a special place in my heart for its valuable contribution to the healthcare system of Pakistan.” Shah said: “Fortunately I’ve been a part of this noble cause since long. I’m happy to see Indus Hospital evolving into a countrywide healthcare network. I’m delighted to see the state-of-the-art pediatric complex which along with other diseases treats childhood cancer as well. It’s one of the leading pediatric oncology center of the country. I take this opportunity to salute the team for their hard work. I hereby pledge that I’ll support their vision in my personal and official capacity and I urge others to do the same.”

The chief minister visited the hospital and inaugurated the Pediatric Complex. This is a 300-bedded hospital out of which 115 beds are dedicated for pediatric services which include 85 beds for pediatric oncology patients. As of June 2018, about 9,000 children have been treated for cancer and blood diseases. Dr Abdul Bari khan, Chief Executive Officer, Indus Health Network (IHN) welcomed the chief minister. IHN’s Board Members, Executive Directors, and faculty members were also present.

Dr Abdul Bari said in his speech welcomed the chief minister and said we value his personal commitment with the Indus Hospital. He added the chief minister took special interest in the cooperation between government of Sindh and IHN. Indus Hospital is expanding both its services and infrastructure to cater to the ever-increasing number of patients.

Dr Baris said he was sure, Government of Sindh would continue to support the cause and facilitate us in reaching out to more areas of interior Sindh.

In his speech, Dr M. Shamvil Ashraf, Executive Director, Medical Services, highlighted the services provided to children at Indus Hospital particularly for childhood cancer. He said that it was one of the largest pediatric cancer treatment units in Pakistan. Since, Sindh has no childhood care facility other than Indus, therefore, it faces immense pressure in coping up with the influx of patients. He requested the CM to support the cause of childhood cancer and invest in establishing more cancer treatment units in Sindh.”

In the year 2007, The Indus Hospital (TIH) started as a 150 bed, state-of-the-art, tertiary healthcare facility providing quality treatment free-of-cost to every patient. After widening its scope of work, TIH has turned into the Indus Health Network (IHN).

The network is focusing on the development and management of various public and private hospitals throughout Pakistan. The network is also carrying out Malaria, AIDS and TB outreach programmes in the country.