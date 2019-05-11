Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi in its Regional Board Meeting headed by NAB Karachi Director General recommended the Plea Bargain (PB) of Rs 3,845,960 for officers/officials of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) named Kashif Naseer and Syed Masroor Burni both Processing Officers. The Board had also recommended the Plea Bargain under trial Reference no 18/2017 against Muhammad Shahid, Proprietor of M/s Shayan International & others, said a statement on Friday. The accused persons in connivance with each other had allowed /processed sales tax returns to various companies against dubious, fake and flying invoices and had caused loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs.111.477 million.

Six labourers die due to gas leakage

JHELUM - Six labourers belonging to a same family died due to gas accumulation in a well in Jhelum on Friday. According to details, six persons including a father and his two sons lost their lives in Jhelum’s Dhaniyala area due to accumulation of poisonous gas in the well, during operation of machinery. The deceased were identified as iqbal, Suleman, Hyder Ali, Asif, Khalid Mehmood and Amir Shehzad. INP -