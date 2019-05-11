Share:

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar visited the offshore Indus G-Block called Kekra-I, off the Karachi coast, and reviewed pace of drilling activities.

They appreciated the drilling pace which has entered its final phase.

The offshore drilling is a joint venture of ENI, Exxon Mobil, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, which is being carried out at estimated exploration cost of 75 million dollars.