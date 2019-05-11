ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz has said that Pakistani food and textile products have a huge market in Saudi Arabia. According to a news report published in Saudi Gazette on Friday, the ambassador said, “We are encouraging our exporters to take advantage of this market.” In a meeting with Jeddah-based Pakistani journalists, he said that a recent visit of a delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan has enabled our rice exporters to expand their reach in Saudi Arabia.
Responding to a question regarding the problems being faced by Pakistani workers in some companies, the ambassador said that he was personally in contact with the heads of these companies and assured that the interest of Pakistani workers will be safeguarded. Answering another query on labor requirement in the Kingdom, he said that Saudi Arabia is a fast growing economy and its need for labor has not decreased. He said the country has diversified its labor requirement from unskilled to skilled labor, adding “We need to send more qualified and skilled worker to Saudi Arabia”. The Ambassador said that the transfer of prisoner agreement with the Saudi government is in process and we hope that it will be finalized soon.