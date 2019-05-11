Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambas­sador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz has said that Pakistani food and tex­tile products have a huge market in Saudi Arabia. Ac­cording to a news report published in Saudi Gazette on Friday, the ambassador said, “We are encouraging our exporters to take ad­vantage of this market.” In a meeting with Jeddah-based Pakistani journalists, he said that a recent visit of a delega­tion of Rice Exporters Associ­ation of Pakistan has enabled our rice exporters to expand their reach in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a question regarding the problems be­ing faced by Pakistani work­ers in some companies, the ambassador said that he was personally in contact with the heads of these companies and assured that the inter­est of Pakistani workers will be safeguarded. Answering another query on labor re­quirement in the Kingdom, he said that Saudi Arabia is a fast growing economy and its need for labor has not decreased. He said the coun­try has diversified its labor requirement from unskilled to skilled labor, adding “We need to send more quali­fied and skilled worker to Saudi Arabia”. The Ambassa­dor said that the transfer of prisoner agreement with the Saudi government is in pro­cess and we hope that it will be finalized soon.