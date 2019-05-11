Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting between Pakistan and Indian Prime Ministers in the United Kingdom is still a possibility although India had not shown any interest, officials here said.

Senior officials at the Foreign Ministry told The Nation that Pakistan was open to any meeting at the highest level to resolve the Pak-India issues.

“We will be ready for the meeting at the PMs level but India has so far not shown any interest. It (the meeting) is still a possibility,” said one official.

Another official said that there were still days left in Imran Khan’s visit to the UK, “so anything is possible. It can be a surprise meeting (between the two PMs).”

Imran Khan and the Indian PM are likely to visit London to watch World Cup cricket matches in the same week of June this year and there was a strong possibility of both the leaders meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to London on June 12 on a three-day official visit. This would be his first visit to the UK after assuming office last year.

The PM is scheduled to hold meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May and discuss matters of bilateral interest and trade.

The PM will discuss matters pertaining to Afghan peace process with the British leadership.

Imran Khan is expected to hold meetings with the Pakistani community.

He will also hold separate meetings with British and Pakistani investors.

The United Kingdom has already conveyed to Pakistan and India that it is ready to host Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart - Narendra Modi or any new elected Indian Prime Minister after the national polls - for talks amid speculations of a meeting in London on the sidelines of cricket World Cup in the coming weeks.

Indian election trend so far suggests that Narendra Modi will win the election again, albeit with a reduced margin of victory.

He has taken a harsh stance against Pakistan during the election campaign to win hardline right-wing votes but it is hoped that Indian position of brinkmanship will change once the election fever is over and there will be calls from within India for constructive dialogue with Pakistan.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that the Bharatiya Janta Party’s attempts to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet had backfired.

He said that the US defence officials have also confirmed that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.

Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The nuclear armed neighbours have fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016.

An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of Held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion.

In February, India accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14. The attack was allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad. Pakistan denied any link.

British government officials are keen for both countries to reinitiate contact and take steps for reduction of tension which flared up massively in the last few days after the Pulwama attack.

The new government in India will be in place by that time and Indian officials have indicated that either the new Prime Minister or the Minister for External Affairs will visit London to watch the matches.

Reports said that British officials and others are working behind the scenes were looking at the possibility of arranging talks between the two sides and have already spoken to relevant authorities in both the countries.