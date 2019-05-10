Share:

Indian Rebellion

The events of 1857, also known as the Indian Rebellion remains quite significant towards the ultimate exit of colonialism from the sub-continent. We may remember the war to be a massive uprising or a movement per se. It was on the contrary. The rebellion itself marked a few of the major districts including Meerut, Delhi, and Kanpur, etc.

It was on May 11, 1857, when the revolutionaries reached from Meerut to Delhi. A small British garrison near Delhi could not resist them and fell into hands of the revolution. It was during the revolution when the infamous last of the Mughals, Bahadur Shah proclaimed himself the emperor of India.

It was almost after four months when British could regain Delhi in September 1857. For what it is worth, many historians terms the events of 1857 as a mere uprising from the barracks, the greased cartridge incident in particular. One cannot term it as a national struggle to reclaim the subcontinent and overthrow the British.

Though it was an unsuccessful event, one still respects the valor of soldiers back then. The vents of 1857 in one way or other paved a way toward a national struggle later.