Share:

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says his players are thriving on the pressure as they prepare for the last and decisive game of the Premier League season.

Guardiola's side needs to win away to Brighton on Sunday to successfully defend the title they won last season.

However, failure to beat the team that is fourth from bottom of the table, would give Liverpool the chance to win their first title in 30 years if they win at home to Wolves.

"There's pressure but that's nice; we are playing for something unique, to win the Premier League," said Guardiola in his pre-game press conference.

The Manchester City coach said it was "difficult" to win the title "once in a lifetime, imagine two."

It is sure to be a tense afternoon in the Premier League, but Guardiola said he welcomed the pressure.

"The players have to feel the pressure, to be nervous, to know it will be difficult. But when that happens and it works, it's nicer."

He said his side had to "go out there, be aggressive, be focused in all departments, and try to score as many goals as possible."

If City win on Sunday it will be their 14th consecutive league win; "we have won the last 13 games so we deserve to be in this position. And we are going to defend it."

"For a few weeks it (the title) has been in our hands; that's what we wanted," he said.

Guardiola said he hoped that veteran defender Vincent Kompany, who scored City's winning goal against Leicester on Monday, would remain at the club for another season.

"After the game we are going to sit with him and talk," confirmed Guardiola.