Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Football Federation has finalised the schedule for District Football Associations (DFAs) and Provincial Football Associations (PFAs) all over the country.

Speaking at a press conference here at a local hotel, PFF President Ashfaq Hussain said: “We are confident and fully prepared to handle the situation and meeting with FIFA and AFC delegation. Former PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat has no right to conduct any football activity within or outside the country. However, he is enjoying damaging the image of the country.”

PFF vice president MNA Malik Amir Dogar critisised the recent act of Faisal to shift World Cup qualifier home match of Pakistan to Doha. “Pakistan has to play home match against Cambodia in Pakistan next month, however, Faisal tempered the venue, which is anti-sports activity.”

Naveed Haider said if Faisal continues to mislead FIFA, then they have to clarify the role of AFC or should it be considered as third party involvement. “According to the issued plan, PFF will complete club registration process across the country by July 15, 2019. Club scrutiny process will begin from July 20 and will end by August 31. Elections of DFAs will be conducted between Sep 15-21 and PFAs elections will be held from Sep 29-30.”