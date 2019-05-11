Share:

RAWALPINDI - Despite tall claims by authorities concerned, encroachers are still active in different areas of the city.

The encroachments are increasing day-by-day in different parts of the city but authorities concerned have not taken any concrete steps into the matter.

Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Chakri Road, Morgah, Misrial Road, Dhama Mor and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating problems for road users especially the pedestrians.

Rawalpindi Cantonment is also not safe from encroachments particularly areas including Tench Bhata Bazaar, Peoples Colony, Chungi No 22, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamiyal Road, Talli Mori and other localities.

Traffic jam is a routine matter particularly during peak hours. Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments.

A housewife told APP on Friday that she avoids going to markets for shopping due to ever-increasing encroachments on roads. She said there was no proper system to tackle the problem.

Local residents suggested that the authorities should launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should be followed by strict monitoring so that this menace could not be resurfaced.