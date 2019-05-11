Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday will pay a day-long visit to Lahore where he is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar to analyse matters of political and administrative affairs.

Later, the PM will chair a meeting of various provincial ministers of the province.

PM Khan will review certain issues pertaining to the budget of the upcoming financial year 2019-20 of Punjab.

He is also likely to visit Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.