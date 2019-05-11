Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting on Monday to receive briefing on economic affairs including ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the amnesty scheme.

The meeting will be organized in the auditorium of the Prime Minister Office, which will be attended by Finance Advisor to the PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and his team, while members of the National Assembly and the federal cabinet will also be present on the occasion.

Sources from the Finance Ministry informed that the particulars of a bailout package between the government of Pakistan and the IMF are likely to be announced on Monday.

As per details, the Pakistan-IMF talks, which are said to be in the final phase, resumed on Saturday (today) for a second day in Islamabad and would be carried out on Sunday as well, sources added.

The two sides had held talks in the federal capital on Friday, after which the Ministry of Finance claimed to have made “good progress” in their discussions. “Consultations will continue over the weekend,” it added.

The loan amount is expected to be around $6.5 billion for a three-year duration, while the interest rate will be increased by 200-basis point, as per sources.