Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 171.11 points (0.49 percent) to close at 34,716.53 points. A total of 39,286,090 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.752 billion. Out of 288 companies, share prices of 77 companies recorded increase while 189 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 4,827,500 and price per share of Rs 4.22, Maple Leaf with a volume of 2,706,500 and price per share of Rs 24.29 and The Searle Company with a volume of 1,945,800 and price per share of Rs 141.39. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan XD with the increase of Rs 357.50 per share, closing at Rs 7570 while Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs 99.60 per share, closing at Rs 2091.60.